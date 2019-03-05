|
Lula Mae "Lou" Crawford
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m.,
Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Rev.
William Andrick will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive condolences prior to the services on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the
funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit:
