Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
LULA MAE "LOU" CRAWFORD

LULA MAE "LOU" CRAWFORD Obituary
Lula Mae "Lou" Crawford

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m.,

Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Rev.

William Andrick will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive condolences prior to the services on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the

funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit:

www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
