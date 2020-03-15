|
Luther W. Lautenschlager
age 79, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born November 7, 1940, in Ellicott City, Maryland, he was the son of Paul E. and Evelyn (Daugherty) Lautenschlager. Luther retired as the CEO of St. Luke's Lutheran Community in North Canton; formerly was a Nursing Home Administrator in Mars, PA.; and had pastored at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Tonawanda, NY. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Canton.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda M. (Sponseller); a daughter, Julie Lautenschlager; a sister, Mary Lou Kelly; and a brother, Paul A. Lautenschlager. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Baack.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4120 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709, with Pastor Leah Schafer officiating, calling hours will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Special Care Heart Unit at Mercy Medical Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in his honor. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020