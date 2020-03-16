|
|
Luther W. Lautenschlager
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4120 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709, with Pastor Leah Schafer officiating, calling hours will take place at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church in his honor. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome
.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020