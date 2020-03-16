Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
4120 Cleveland Ave. NW,
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
4120 Cleveland Ave. NW,
Canton, OH
View Map

LUTHER W. LAUTENSCHLAGER

LUTHER W. LAUTENSCHLAGER Obituary
Luther W. Lautenschlager

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4120 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709, with Pastor Leah Schafer officiating, calling hours will take place at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church in his honor. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome

.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020
