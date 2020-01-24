|
|
Lydia Ann (Miller) Yoder
Age 87, of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Lydia was a former Hartville Ohio, and Louisville, Ohio resident, and since May 2017 had resided at The Landing of Canton. Lydia was born on August 28, 1932 in Holmes County, Ohio to John Henry Miller and Emma (Schlabach) Miller. She was the fifth of twelve children born to the Miller family. Lydia attended Limpytown School near Farmerstown, Ohio during her youth, then Hartville School when her family relocated to Hartville. After leaving school, she worked for the I.G. Harmon family in Canton, Ohio as a housekeeper. She was encouraged by Mrs. Harmon to go back to school to complete her education, which she did, graduating from Lancaster Mennonite High School (Lancaster, Pa.) in 1954. She attended Eastern Mennonite College in Lancaster, Pa., then explored going into missionary work, living in Flint, Mich. for a time. Lydia studied at the Aultman School of Nursing in Canton, graduating in 1961. After graduating, she began her career at Aultman Hospital as a registered nurse. Lydia worked as nurse in the surgery department most of her career. She retired from Aultman Hospital in 1995. Lydia's kindness and loving nature helped her excel in her nursing career. She was admired by many patients she helped care for, and her comforting demeanor helped ease many of their minds before and after surgery. She often prayed with patients in the hours before they went in to the operating room. Lydia married the love of her life, Wilbur J. Yoder, on December 30, 1967. They had one child, a son, James, in 1970. They lived most of their lives together at their home in Louisville, Ohio, where as a family they operated Yoder's Country Bulk Foods from 1983-2003. Lydia and her family most recently attended the First Church of the Nazarene, in Canton, where she was a member of the church choir. She also attended Hartville Mennonite Church, Canton Mennonite Church, and Beech Mennonite Church in Louisville at different points in her life. Lydia's favorite book was the Holy Bible, and she witnessed and professed her faith throughout her life. She was a member of the Right to Life movement, and wrote a poem, "Let The Banner of Life Be Unfurled" which was published in 1996, expressing her strong beliefs regarding the rights of the unborn.
Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Yoder in 2014. Also, by a brother, Mahlon Miller; and three sisters, Mabel Kuhns, Mary Mast, and Eva Johnson. She is survived by her son, James Yoder of North Canton, Ohio; her sisters, Elsie Troyer of Springfield, Mo.; Catherine Allen of Wasilla, Ark.; and Emma Finnell of Romona, Calf.; her brothers, Roman Miller of White Cloud, Mich.; Leander Miller of Elkton, Va.; James Miller of Wyoming, Mich.; and Robert Miller of Harrisburg, Pa.; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place Monday, January 27 from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the funeral, at Sunset Hills Burial Park, in the mausoleum off Everhard Rd. A family memorial service will be held during the Miller Family Reunion, August 8-9, 2020. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Landing of Canton from whom she received wonderful care and where Lydia became a beloved part of their family of residents and care givers. Thanks also to Compassionate Care Hospice, which helped to provide great comfort and care to Lydia in her final days. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit
Published in The Repository on Jan. 24, 2020