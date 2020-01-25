|
|
|
Lydia Ann (Miller) Yoder
Calling hours will take place Monday, January 27 from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the funeral, at Sunset Hills Burial Park, in the mausoleum off Everhard Rd. A family memorial service will be held during the Miller Family Reunion, August 8-9, 2020. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020