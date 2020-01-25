Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Ann (Miller) Yoder

Send Flowers
Lydia Ann (Miller) Yoder Obituary
Lydia Ann (Miller) Yoder

Calling hours will take place Monday, January 27 from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the funeral, at Sunset Hills Burial Park, in the mausoleum off Everhard Rd. A family memorial service will be held during the Miller Family Reunion, August 8-9, 2020. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -