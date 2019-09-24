|
|
Lynn E. Butts
Age 69, of Canton, died Saturday following an extended illness. A life resident of Canton he was a 1969 graduate of McKinley High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. His memberships included, St. Michael Catholic Church, Canton Council #341 K of C, the Sharon Lane Memorial V.V.A Chapter 199, the Orville Railroad Heritage Society, Buckeye Council Troup #25 Boy Scouts of America, where he was a member of Busy Beaver and a Vigil member of Order of the Arrow.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rebecca (Glunt) Butts of the home; son, Joseph (Cassidy) Butts of Canton; daughter, Mary Jo Baughman of Canton; mother, Fanny Mae Drake; grandchildren: Jesi Ball, Seth Butts, Isabelle Butts; one brother and four sisters. He preceded in death by his sister, June Buchanan.
A private family committal with military honors will take place on Thursday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH, with burial to follow. Friends may call Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in his name to Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America, 3154 13th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019