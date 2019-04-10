Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
LYNDA PUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNDA LEA PUGH


LYNDA LEA PUGH
1966 - 2019
LYNDA LEA PUGH Obituary
Lynda Lea Pugh

age 53, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:11 a.m. from a long battle with Huntington's disease. She was born on February 21, 1966 in Pueblo, Colorado, to Warren and Marjorie Bills. Lynda graduated in 1985 from Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio. She married Bob Pugh on March 28, 1998. Lynda was a very loving mother and wonderful wife. She dedicated herself to God, her husband, and her children. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, Donald Nagel, Gary Bills, William Bills, James Bills; and sister, Mary Bills.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Ashley Green (Bills) and her husband, Chris; her sons, Eric Jaap and Joe Bills; her brothers: David Bills (Roxanne), Tim Bills and Chuck Bills (Pam).

Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel, 705 Raff Road S.W., Canton OH 44710, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. The funeral will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
