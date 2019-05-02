|
|
Lynda Sue Young 1963-2019
Age 55 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Canton on July 7, 1963. She was employed by Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Company. Being the animal lover that Lynda was, she was on the Stark County Humane Society Board for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jon DeRhodes; and her beloved dog and cat, Squappy and Freddy. Lynda is survived by her husband, Allen Young; children, Shannan Young, Jordan Hafer, and Ross (Rachel) Young; four grandchildren, Emma and Addison DePriest, Logan and Brooklynn Young; parents, Ronald and Carole DeRhodes. Also survived by sisters, Diane (Deno) Webb and Ellen (Mark) Stauffer, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with Memorial Services beginning at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Gordon Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019