Lynn Denise (Grant) Everhart
age 69 of North Canton, OH passed peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Canton on November 22, 1949 to the late Harry and Regina Grant. Lynn was a 1968 graduate of Hoover High School. Following graduation, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps where she was honorably discharged. In 1969, she joined Camelot Music and was employed for 16 years. It was here that she met the love of her life, Gary, and they were wed in 1971. In addition to her parents, Lynn is preceded in death by her grandmother, Regina Ellis, Uncle Jack (Isabell) Rice of Chicago, in-laws: Dale Harter of Canton, Carl Baker of Beach City, Charles White of Akron, and special friend Max Stokoe along with her three special pets: Princess, Cinnamon, and Mandy.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Gary L. Everhart of North Canton, sisters: Wilma Harter, Betty Baker, Virginia White, and Harriet Frutig, brother Harry D. (Ann) Grant, special niece Vickie, and two special nephews Ryan and Andrew (Taylor).
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 4 O'clock PM at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service (3-4 PM) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's memory to the or the Stark County Humane Society. (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641) Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019