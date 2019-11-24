Home

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
LYNN DENISE GRANT EVERHART


1949 - 2019
LYNN DENISE GRANT EVERHART Obituary
Lynn Denise (Grant) Everhart

A memorial service will be conducted (TODAY) Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 4 o'clock PM at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service (3-4 PM) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's memory to the or the Stark County Humane Society. (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641) Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
