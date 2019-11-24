|
Lynn Denise (Grant) Everhart
A memorial service will be conducted (TODAY) Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 4 o'clock PM at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service (3-4 PM) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's memory to the or the Stark County Humane Society. (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641) Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019