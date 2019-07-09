|
Lynn 'Mickey' Koenig
73, born in Massillon and a lifelong area resident until retiring to sunny Leesburg, FL, in 2010. Mickey died peacefully with family by her side on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1945, to the late Kenneth and Phyllis Jean Paul.
She is survived by her children Michael J. Koenig (Christy) and Stacy L. Koenig-Mastaso (Vincent) and her sister Jackelyn R. Paul Howe (James) and brother Daniel K. Paul (Mary). Also surviving are three grandchildren – Kayla (Zack), Emily, and Gracie all of Hagerstown, MD – as well as nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Mickey graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1963 and remained a dedicated, proud, and lifelong Tiger
football fan.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. Mickey was a lover of dogs and donations to the Stark County Humane Society, she would have welcomed and greatly appreciated.
Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019