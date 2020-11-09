Lynne A. SimonsAge 74, of Canton, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 in her home. She was born March 18, 1946 in Atwater, Ohio to the late Eldon and Etta Mae (Jenkins) Moff. Lynne was formerly employed by Flex Team Staffing for several years. She was a member of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church where she was active in various capacities. A former member of the Canton Township Fire Department Auxiliary.She is preceded in death by five brothers, Earnest, Joe, Bill, Thomas and Ed Moff; one sister, Eldonna Simons. Lynne is survived by her husband, James C. Simons to whom she was married 29 years; four children, Barbara Simons, Pauline (Rick) Crawley, David Simons and Pamela (Scott) Phillips; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Simons and Juanita Dye; one brother, Charles Moff.A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atKreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525