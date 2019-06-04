Home

M. Colleen "Cookie" (Kelley) Kempf

M. Colleen "Cookie" (Kelley) Kempf Obituary
M. Colleen "Cookie" (Kelley) Kempf

died peacefully Saturday morning. Born Sept. 7, 1947 in Seattle, Wash., to Mary A. Kelley (Fredin) and George E. Kelley. She leaves a brother, G. Patrick (Deborah) of Canton and sister, Frances Wilson of Niceville, Fla. Among a host of nieces and nephews, she also leaves a dear friend, Kathleen Kellogg of Canton and numerous friends.

She was a sensory scientist for Glidden Durkee in Strongsville, Ohio, and then Reckitt Benckiser in NJ.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Lamiell Funeral Home with a service following immediately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palace Theatre Association. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
