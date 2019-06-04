|
M. Colleen "Cookie" (Kelley) Kempf
died peacefully Saturday morning. Born Sept. 7, 1947 in Seattle, Wash., to Mary A. Kelley (Fredin) and George E. Kelley. She leaves a brother, G. Patrick (Deborah) of Canton and sister, Frances Wilson of Niceville, Fla. Among a host of nieces and nephews, she also leaves a dear friend, Kathleen Kellogg of Canton and numerous friends.
She was a sensory scientist for Glidden Durkee in Strongsville, Ohio, and then Reckitt Benckiser in NJ.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Lamiell Funeral Home with a service following immediately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palace Theatre Association. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019