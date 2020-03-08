|
M. Dean Yoder
88, of North Canton, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born November 12, 1931 in Rittman to the late Frank and Florence (Ripley) Yoder and has lived in North Canton since 1962. Dean graduated from Rittman High School in the class of 1949 and from Kent State University in 1961. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his service in the military he was employed as a Cost Analyst for Timken in Canton for over 30 years. He also worked out of his home preparing taxes for many people for 50 years. He served as president of the North Canton Student Loan Foundation and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was an avid golfer, gardener and bowler along with being a fan of Donald Duck and imitating his voice. Dean married Donna Duckworth on October 4, 1997 and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Donna are children, Douglas (Tonya) Yoder of Ft. Collins, CO and Ann (Doug) Scherrer of Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Britton (Jacleen) Yoder of McKinney, TX, Nolan, Roman and Paris Yoder of Ft. Collins, CO and Katie Scherrer of Arvada, CO; great grandchildren, Oliver and Anders Yoder; sister, Lyla Games of Watsonville, CA; step daughters, Denise Bennett, Diane Brown, Lynn Galyen and Karen Fiorenza; 10 step grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donald and Richard Yoder; and sister, Marilyn Litman.
Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Canton Student Loan Foundation, p.o. box 2224, N. Canton, OH 44720. For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Auble-Gillman, 330-925-2911
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020