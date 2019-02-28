|
|
M. Dolores "Dee" Nagy
86 of Worthington, died Friday February 15, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 62 and a half years Rev. Francis Nagy, children, grandchildren,
great grandchildren and sister Marcella Humes.
A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019, at Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5775 Dublinshire Dr. Arrangements by Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Schoedinger Worthington , 614-848-6699
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019