Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Paris Israel Church
M. Duane Smith


1943 - 2020
M. Duane Smith Obituary
M. Duane Smith

Age 76, of Paris, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 17, 1943 in Bergholz to Stanley and Marjorie (Champion) Smith. He retired from the Timken Company after 35 years where he was a chemist. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1961 and received a Bachelor's of Chemistry from Bowling Green in 1965. He is a member of the Paris Israel Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Maynard) Smith whom he married Jan. 6, 1968; two sons, Steve Smith of Paris, Neal (Brenda) Smith of Barberton; four sisters, Elaine Smith of Paris, Barbara Haverstock of Marietta, Ga., Charlene Moser of Malvern, Amy Smith of Canton; brother, Chad (Nancy) Smith of Marysville; six grandchildren, Autumn (Keith) Wilkins, Ashley (Kyle) Schwartz, Amanda and Austin Smith, Sierra (Ty) Brown, Luke Smith and three great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Paris Israel Church with Pastor Allen Lamb and Pastor Ron Mayberry officiating. A very special thank you to the Aultman Hospice Nurses for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Hospice or Paris Israel Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome. com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
