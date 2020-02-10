Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Paris Israel Church
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Paris Israel Church with Pastor Allen Lamb and Pastor Ron Mayberry officiating. A very special thank you to the Aultman Hospice Nurses for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Hospice or Paris Israel Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020
