M. Duane Smith
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Paris Israel Church with Pastor Allen Lamb and Pastor Ron Mayberry officiating. A very special thank you to the Aultman Hospice Nurses for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Hospice or Paris Israel Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020