M. Jacqueline "Jackie" (Abel) Pfeil
born May 11, 1930 and died Aug. 5, 2019. She was a long time resident of North Canton, Ohio. Jackie was an avid reader and gardener. She and her husband of almost 61 years, Bob, enjoyed traveling extensively both home and abroad. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and wonderful sense of humor.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Marion and Margaret Abel; her beloved husband, Robert A. Pfeil; brother-in-law, Charles T. Pfeil, of Akron, Ohio and infant daughter, Denise Marie Pfeil. She is survived by her sister, Brenda Costello, of Hanover, Pa; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Pfeil, of Akron; her brother-in-law, Paul Pfeil, of Beavercreek, Ohio; sons, Mark A. Pfeil and wife Kathleen, of Cape Coral, Fla., Michael A. Pfeil, and wife Linda, of Freeport, Ohio, Christopher M. Pfeil; David M. Pfeil and daughter, Kathryn M. Pfeil of North Canton, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Reed Funeral Home, Wednesday the 21st from 5 to 7 p.m., NORTH CANTON. A Mass will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church, Thursday the 22nd at 11 a.m. with Father Nicholas Mancini officiating. Address: 2040 Diamond St NE, North Canton, OH, Phone: (330) 494-2759, with burial service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave NW, Phone (330) 494-2051. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Stark County Humane Society or ASPCA. Those wishing may sign the on-line guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019