M. Jacqueline "Jackie"
(Abel) Pfeil
A viewing will be held at Reed Funeral Home, Wednesday the 21st from 5 to 7 p.m., NORTH CANTON. A Mass will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church, Thursday the 22nd at 11 a.m. with Father Nicholas Mancini officiating. Address: 2040 Diamond St NE, North Canton, OH, Phone: (330) 494-2759, with burial service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave NW, Phone (330) 494-2051. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Stark County Humane Society or ASPCA. Those wishing may sign the on-line guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019