M. Lorene Casper
"Together Again"
Age 89, of Malvern, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Feb. 22, 1931 in Dennison. She was a Registered Nurse at Aultman Hospital for over 30 years. She graduated from Dennison High School in 1949 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1952. She is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Casper who died in 2016; son, Christopher Casper; and a brother, Charles Fisher. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Casper of Wilmington, NC; son, Randy Casper of Malvern; and daughter-in-law, Diane Casper of Canton.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call a half hour prior to services from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall Funeral Home, 330-868-4900