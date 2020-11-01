1/1
M. LORENE CASPER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Lorene Casper

"Together Again"

Age 89, of Malvern, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Feb. 22, 1931 in Dennison. She was a Registered Nurse at Aultman Hospital for over 30 years. She graduated from Dennison High School in 1949 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1952. She is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Casper who died in 2016; son, Christopher Casper; and a brother, Charles Fisher. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Casper of Wilmington, NC; son, Randy Casper of Malvern; and daughter-in-law, Diane Casper of Canton.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call a half hour prior to services from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved