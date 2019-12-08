|
M. Louise Smith
age 98, formerly of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Kentucky. She was born December 16, 1920 in Louisville, Ohio to the late Howard and Marie (Richards) Wilson. Louise was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church. She was the treasurer of the Nimishillen Grange for 26 years and a 50 year member and Past Matron of Eastern Star #410. She was retired from the Norm Smith Insurance Agency.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Smith in 1997; two sisters, Pauline Blazy and Lois Shank and two brothers, Howard Jr., and Richard Wilson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randal and Ruth Ann Smith of Kentucky; her grandson, Benjamin H. Smith; and her nieces, Ann Shank, Lyn Shank, Susan Rinchin and JoAnn Oborski.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Louise will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Canton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Bluegrass. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
