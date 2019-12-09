Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Louise Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Louise Smith Obituary
M. Louise Smith

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Louise will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Canton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Bluegrass. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -