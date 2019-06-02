|
Mabel E. Kuhns 1928-2019
91, of Uniontown, went to be with Jesus on Thursday May 30, 2019. For those of us who experienced her strength and love, our hearts will forever be warmed, as well as our faith enriched. She will be sadly missed and will live on in our memories. Born March 25, 1928 in Uniontown to the late John Henry and Emma Schlabach Miller. She loved gardening and sewing. She was a member of Cornerstone Mennonite Church, now Cornerstone Community Chapel.
Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Henry; brother, Mahlon Miller; and sisters, Eva Johnson and Mary Mast. She is survived by her children, Dorman and Vi Kuhns, William and Darlene Kuhns, Eva Potts, Carol and Donald Wengerd, Henry Jr. and Cindy Kuhns; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roman, Lee, James and Robert Miller; sisters, Lydia Yoder, Elsie Troyer, Catherine Allen and Emma Finnell.
Calling hours are June 7th, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Chapel and Saturday 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Services are Saturday 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Ron Embleton officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Absolute Hospice.
