Mabel L. Kandell
94 a resident at Inn at Northwood Village, Dover formerly a life resident of Beach City, passed away, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 following declining health. She was born at Beach City, the daughter of the late Harry Slayman Sr. and Nellie Bratton Slayman. Mabel was valedictorian of her graduation class and a homemaker. She was of Methodist faith and a Member of the Rural Letter Carriers' Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Galen Kandell, July 21, 2005, two brothers, Robert and Paul Slayman and one sister, Clara Jane Hill. Surviving are one daughter and son in law, Carol (William) Karcagi of Canton; three granddaughters, Jennifer Pullen, Jessica (Robert) Edwards, Erica (Brice) Gervais and three great grandchildren; one brother, Harry (Jeannie) Slayman Jr., two sisters, Betty Neidenthal and Nancy Fox, two sisters in law, Jean Slayman and Cleo (Don) Levengood, one brother in law, Edward Hill.
A family service will be held with interment in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Oh 44663 or Fairless Food Cupboard, c/o Pat Winkhart, 21 4th St. NE, Navarre, Oh 44662. To sign guest book www.lantzerfuneralhome.com.
Lantzer
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.