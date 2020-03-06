Home

Mabel L. Rummell

Mabel L. Rummell Obituary
Mabel L. Rummell

93, of Gnadenhutten, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020 in Riverside Manor at Newcomerstown. She was preceded in passing by her late husband, Roger W. Rummell. Mabel is survived by her daughters, Linda (Dan) Paulun of West Lafayette, and Nancy (Ron) Franks of Canton; and sons, David (Judy) Rummell of Mansfield, John (Renee) Rummell of Newark, and Mark (Lisa) Rummell of Huntsville, Al.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, 5600 N. Wooster Ave. A service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mable's memory may be directed to the Churches of Christ, C/O Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211-9902. Those who wish to view an online memorial or send a personal condolence may do so by visiting the funeral home website. www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020
