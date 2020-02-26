|
Mabel 'Sunshine' (Hurst) Woodward
Mabel Lillian Woodward, 81, died Feb. 21, 2020 at home in Texas. She was born June 30, 1938 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, daughter of the late John Harry Rodgers and Mabel Lillian Clark Rodgers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was nicknamed Sunshine at birth by her father and she has been the Sunshine of our lives!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Fred Hurst; and then husband, James Woodward; a daughter, Penny Metze; four sisters, Rosemary Bacorn, Jane Mang, Nancy Gossett and Karen Wheeler; four brothers, George, Don, John and Bob Rodgers. Surviving are four children, Peggy (Harvey) Wells, David (Val) Brown, Paula Metze, Patti (Kevin) Mallia; a brother, Kenneth Rodgers; sisters, Evelyn Hull and Kathy Sibel; 11 grandchildren, Chris, Rebekah, Robert, Sarah "Nic", David "Charlie", Amanda, Amber, Robert, Paul, Brandon and Krista; six great-grandchildren, Skylar and Hunter, Hunter and Lillian, Shakayla, and Kiera; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at Bannock United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2010 from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Al Hoder officiating. A graveside service is scheduled at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton at 2 p.m Saturday. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the Bannock United Methodist Church.
Toothman Funeral Home, 740-695-1905
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020