Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toothman Funeral Home - St. Clairsville
141 South Marietta Street,
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
(740) 695-1905
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bannock United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Bannock United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
North Canton, OH
View Map

Mabel Lillian "Sunshine" (Hurst) Woodward


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Lillian "Sunshine" (Hurst) Woodward Obituary
Mabel 'Sunshine' (Hurst) Woodward

Mabel Lillian Woodward, 81, died Feb. 21, 2020 at home in Texas. She was born June 30, 1938 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, daughter of the late John Harry Rodgers and Mabel Lillian Clark Rodgers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was nicknamed Sunshine at birth by her father and she has been the Sunshine of our lives!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Fred Hurst; and then husband, James Woodward; a daughter, Penny Metze; four sisters, Rosemary Bacorn, Jane Mang, Nancy Gossett and Karen Wheeler; four brothers, George, Don, John and Bob Rodgers. Surviving are four children, Peggy (Harvey) Wells, David (Val) Brown, Paula Metze, Patti (Kevin) Mallia; a brother, Kenneth Rodgers; sisters, Evelyn Hull and Kathy Sibel; 11 grandchildren, Chris, Rebekah, Robert, Sarah "Nic", David "Charlie", Amanda, Amber, Robert, Paul, Brandon and Krista; six great-grandchildren, Skylar and Hunter, Hunter and Lillian, Shakayla, and Kiera; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at Bannock United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2010 from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Al Hoder officiating. A graveside service is scheduled at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton at 2 p.m Saturday. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the Bannock United Methodist Church.

Toothman Funeral Home, 740-695-1905
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -