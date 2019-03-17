|
Mable Elizabeth Anstine
age 89, of Hartville, passed away Friday afternoon in Altercare of Hartville, she was born May 13, 1929 in McDonaldsville, Ohio to Homer and Dora (Steffy) Culler. Mable and her husband were members of Buckeye Trailer Club and the Dancing Darts Square dancing club in North Canton. She loved crafting, crocheting and quilting.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold Anstine. She is survived by daughters, Shirley (Allan) Bailey of Albright, W.Va., Darlene Anstine Lewis; sons, Bill (Mickie) Anstine of Uniontown, Dennis (Jennie) Anstine of Akron; grandchildren, Kelli Anstine Trenger, Keith (Rebecca) Anstine, James (Pam) Bailey, Brian (Amanda) Lewis, Steffy Lewis, Victor Anstine, Patrick Anstine and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dortha, Lois and Goldie.
Calling hours will be Tuesday 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services will be Wednesday 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Jacobs Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019