Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Anstine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Elizabeth Anstine


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mable Elizabeth Anstine Obituary
Mable Elizabeth Anstine

age 89, of Hartville, passed away Friday afternoon in Altercare of Hartville, she was born May 13, 1929 in McDonaldsville, Ohio to Homer and Dora (Steffy) Culler. Mable and her husband were members of Buckeye Trailer Club and the Dancing Darts Square dancing club in North Canton. She loved crafting, crocheting and quilting.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold Anstine. She is survived by daughters, Shirley (Allan) Bailey of Albright, W.Va., Darlene Anstine Lewis; sons, Bill (Mickie) Anstine of Uniontown, Dennis (Jennie) Anstine of Akron; grandchildren, Kelli Anstine Trenger, Keith (Rebecca) Anstine, James (Pam) Bailey, Brian (Amanda) Lewis, Steffy Lewis, Victor Anstine, Patrick Anstine and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dortha, Lois and Goldie.

Calling hours will be Tuesday 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services will be Wednesday 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Jacobs Cemetery.

Arnold-Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now