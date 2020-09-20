1/1
MACK JUNIOR YOHO
Mack Yoho

Mack Junior Yoho June 14, 1936 – September 14, 2020.

Mack Junior Yoho was born in Reader, West Virginia and was the third of eight children. He is predeceased by his parents, Olive and Stanley Yoho, and his wife, Julia Strong Yoho. He leaves his longtime companion, LaNei Cross, and his children, Kelly (Dina) Yoho, Julie Williams, and Elizabeth (David) Rowe, as well as grandchildren Virginia and Caroline Williams and Brydon Rowe. Mack loved his alma mater, Miami University, and was pleased that one of his grandchildren was starting there this semester. He was awarded a place in the Miami Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions as a football player and captain of the team in the '50s. Football played a major role in Mack's early life. He played with the Ottawa Rough Riders (where he met his first wife, Judith Stinson) and then as one of the original AFL Buffalo Bills. He also served as defensive line coach at Yale under the legendary Carm Cozza. Mack enjoyed all sports, and when he wasn't busy golfing, could be found on the couch watching football or golf. He had a successful career as a banker, in New Haven, CT, Rochester, NY, and San Francisco, CA, before enjoying retirement in Palm Desert, CA. He will be remembered as the strong, silent leader of our family, and for his fun, quick wit--his children will forever be quoting him with a smile.

We are thankful to have had him in our lives.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
