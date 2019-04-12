|
|
Madeline Miller
age 96 of Canton has passed away on Tuesday, surrounded by her family. Madeline's journey in this life began on September 20, 1922 and ended on April 9, 2019. She lived to serve others which gave her joy. She was strong and had perseverance beyond no other. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved her holidays and always created the best unique surprises for all to enjoy. Thank you, Mom, for giving us all the tools to continue our journeys, to live well, be strong, and to love hard.
Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Miller; her parents; six sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Dorothea France, Bob (Kathie) Miller, Pamela Waskavitz, Jim (Mickey) Miller; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call from 9:30-11:00am on Monday, before services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron Children's Hospital or The . Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019