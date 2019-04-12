Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
For more information about
MADELINE MILLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MADELINE MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MADELINE MILLER


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MADELINE MILLER Obituary
Madeline Miller

age 96 of Canton has passed away on Tuesday, surrounded by her family. Madeline's journey in this life began on September 20, 1922 and ended on April 9, 2019. She lived to serve others which gave her joy. She was strong and had perseverance beyond no other. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved her holidays and always created the best unique surprises for all to enjoy. Thank you, Mom, for giving us all the tools to continue our journeys, to live well, be strong, and to love hard.

Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Miller; her parents; six sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Dorothea France, Bob (Kathie) Miller, Pamela Waskavitz, Jim (Mickey) Miller; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call from 9:30-11:00am on Monday, before services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron Children's Hospital or The . Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now