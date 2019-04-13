Home

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call from 9:30-11:00am on Monday, before services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron Children's Hospital or The . Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019
