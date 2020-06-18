Madeline Rose Meese-PietrocolaAge 77 of North Canton, passed away Monday evening surrounded by her loving family. Born in Canton to the late William R. and Lucy (Bernardo) Gialluca, she was preceded in death by her first husband William Meese and second husband Albert Pietrocola. Madeline was a 1961 graduate of Canton South High School. She was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church. Madeline was the head cook in the Plain Local School System for over 20 years before retiring to help care for her grandchildren. She had a servants heart and the gift of hospitality. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Madeline was extremely loving, giving, kind and selfless. She was God fearing and loved all of God's creatures.Madeline is survived by her children, Nettie (Meese)(James) Conklin, Steven R. (Monica) Meese, Mary Meese; grandchildren, Dominic Meese and Cecilia Rose Meese; brother, William (Diane) Gialluca, Jr.; niece, Danielle (Aaron) Franz; and nephew, Jon (Korenne) Gialluca.Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home and Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The family kindly requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski celebrant. Due to COVID, a memorial luncheon will be announced at a later date.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)