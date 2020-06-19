Madeline RoseMeese-PietrocolaFamily and friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home and Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The family kindly requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski celebrant. Due to COVID, a memorial luncheon will be announced at a later date.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)