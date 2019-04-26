Mae B. Hefling 1925-2019



Age 93 of Massillon, passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Massillon on May 27, 1925 to the late Earl and Leota (Kulgoske) Featheringham. She was a 1943 graduate of Washington High School. She married Morris J. Hefling and they shared 46 years together. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the former Wesley United Methodist Church. Mae also was a past member of the Massillon Afternoon Garden Club, CHARM Central Historical Area Residents of Massillon, and the Junior Section Woman's Club. She was a kind and caring person and was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Tom Knouff; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Hefling; grandchildren, Adam Knouff, Nathan (Kim) Hefling, Jenna (Luke) Orr; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Leo, Shelby, Jaedyn, and Lincoln and another due in May; special nephew, David Hefling. In addition to her parents and husband, Mae was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth E. Hefling.



A Celebration of Mae's life will be held at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment at Rose Hill Memory Gardens. Donations in Mae's memory can be made to First United Methodist Church of Massillon - 301 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646 and/or Akron – Canton Regional Food Bank 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. www.arnoldlynch.com



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory - 330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019