Mae B. Hefling
A Celebration of Mae's life will be held at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment at Rose Hill Memory Gardens. Donations in Mae's memory can be made to First United Methodist Church of Massillon - 301 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646 and/or Akron – Canton Regional Food Bank 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch
Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019
