Mae Irma
Karrenbauer
Of Lindenhurst, IL. A memorial gathering for Mae Irma Karrenbauer, 96, will be held at a later date. She was born January 30, 1924 in Massillon, Ohio, and died April 6, 2020 at the Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, IL.
Mae is survived by her children: Roine (Glenn) Oquist, Kitty (Will) Grosse, James (Sue) Karrenbauer, Kris Quartell and Stephanie Karrenbauer; her six grandchildren: Nick, Tim, Josh, Natalie, Jeanie and Maddie. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and her grandchildren, Danny and Seth.
For information visit:
www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 847-566-8020
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2020