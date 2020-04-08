Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
MAE KARRENBAUER
MAE IRMA KARRENBAUER


1924 - 2020
MAE IRMA KARRENBAUER Obituary
Mae Irma

Karrenbauer

Of Lindenhurst, IL. A memorial gathering for Mae Irma Karrenbauer, 96, will be held at a later date. She was born January 30, 1924 in Massillon, Ohio, and died April 6, 2020 at the Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, IL.

Mae is survived by her children: Roine (Glenn) Oquist, Kitty (Will) Grosse, James (Sue) Karrenbauer, Kris Quartell and Stephanie Karrenbauer; her six grandchildren: Nick, Tim, Josh, Natalie, Jeanie and Maddie. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and her grandchildren, Danny and Seth.

www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 847-566-8020
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2020
