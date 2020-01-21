Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Burial
Following Services
North Canton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maewirth Ritchey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maewirth L. Ritchey


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maewirth L. Ritchey Obituary
Maewirth L. Ritchey

Together Again

91, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Canton on September 28, 1928 to the late Joseph and Marjorie Brooks and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was employed at Canton Laundry for several years after high school and more recently was employed in the catalog department with Sears. Maewirth was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, the Canton Moose Lodge and the North Canton Eagles. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing cards and was a member of two card clubs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ritchey and her brother, Bill Brooks. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Sandra Ritchey; two grandsons, Dan and William; granddaughter, Jamie; three great grandchildren; and two brothers, James (Lois) Brooks and Joe (Carol) Brooks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Parish with The Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as Celebrant. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maewirth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -