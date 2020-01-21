|
Maewirth L. Ritchey
Together Again
91, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Canton on September 28, 1928 to the late Joseph and Marjorie Brooks and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was employed at Canton Laundry for several years after high school and more recently was employed in the catalog department with Sears. Maewirth was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, the Canton Moose Lodge and the North Canton Eagles. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing cards and was a member of two card clubs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ritchey and her brother, Bill Brooks. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Sandra Ritchey; two grandsons, Dan and William; granddaughter, Jamie; three great grandchildren; and two brothers, James (Lois) Brooks and Joe (Carol) Brooks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Parish with The Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as Celebrant. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
