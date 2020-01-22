Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Burial
Following Services
North Canton Cemetery
Maewirth L. Ritchey

Maewirth L. Ritchey Obituary
Maewirth L. Ritchey

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Parish with The Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as Celebrant. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
