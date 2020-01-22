|
|
|
Maewirth L. Ritchey
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Parish with The Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as Celebrant. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020