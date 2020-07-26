Magdalene Pousoulides92, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Magdalene was born on March 29, 1928 in Canton, Ohio. Daughter of immigrants from the Pontian Genocide in Turkey, she understood the importance of family and community. Her father immigrated to America in 1912, her mother immigrating in 1925, from Ordu, Asia Minor (now Turkey) during the Pontian Genocide. Magdalene was extremely proud of her Greek heritage. When a caretaker recently asked her, what is the one thing I should know about you, Magdalene said "I am Greek." Magdalene grew up in the Carnahan part of Canton and thoroughly enjoyed her childhood. She remembered fondly going to school, going to Church and spending time with her family at their home on 9th and Mahoning. When given the option of going to college, she chose to stay home to be with her mother and father. She married George in 1959, and together they worked hard and raised their family, whom she loved with all her heart. Magdalene was a homemaker who relished raising her two children whom she poured her heart and energy into. She was a graduate of Timken High School and proud lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was known for her artistic talents, including building background sets for Church plays.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Pousoulides; her father and mother, George and Anatoli Karipides; three infant children; her brother, Dimitrios Karipides; her sister, Parthena Lambrinos; and her brother, Anastas Karipides. She is survived by her son, Dimitrios (Jackie) Pousoulides; her daughter, Dorothea Richards; her grandchildren: Stefanie Pousoulides, Nigel Richards, and Simon Richards; and several nieces and nephews. She was especially proud of her grandchildren whom she adored and loved to talk about.A private service was held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, with the Reverend Father Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Burial was held at The Henry Warstler Cemetery. A special thank you to Father Nick Halkias for his spiritual guidance at this difficult time. We also wish to express a deep gratitude to everyone at Heritage Villas and Elara Caring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Magdalene's name, to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.Rossi (330)492-5830