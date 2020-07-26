1/1
MAGDALENE POUSOULIDES
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAGDALENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Magdalene Pousoulides

92, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Magdalene was born on March 29, 1928 in Canton, Ohio. Daughter of immigrants from the Pontian Genocide in Turkey, she understood the importance of family and community. Her father immigrated to America in 1912, her mother immigrating in 1925, from Ordu, Asia Minor (now Turkey) during the Pontian Genocide. Magdalene was extremely proud of her Greek heritage. When a caretaker recently asked her, what is the one thing I should know about you, Magdalene said "I am Greek." Magdalene grew up in the Carnahan part of Canton and thoroughly enjoyed her childhood. She remembered fondly going to school, going to Church and spending time with her family at their home on 9th and Mahoning. When given the option of going to college, she chose to stay home to be with her mother and father. She married George in 1959, and together they worked hard and raised their family, whom she loved with all her heart. Magdalene was a homemaker who relished raising her two children whom she poured her heart and energy into. She was a graduate of Timken High School and proud lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was known for her artistic talents, including building background sets for Church plays.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Pousoulides; her father and mother, George and Anatoli Karipides; three infant children; her brother, Dimitrios Karipides; her sister, Parthena Lambrinos; and her brother, Anastas Karipides. She is survived by her son, Dimitrios (Jackie) Pousoulides; her daughter, Dorothea Richards; her grandchildren: Stefanie Pousoulides, Nigel Richards, and Simon Richards; and several nieces and nephews. She was especially proud of her grandchildren whom she adored and loved to talk about.

A private service was held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, with the Reverend Father Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Burial was held at The Henry Warstler Cemetery. A special thank you to Father Nick Halkias for his spiritual guidance at this difficult time. We also wish to express a deep gratitude to everyone at Heritage Villas and Elara Caring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Magdalene's name, to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved