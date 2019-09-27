|
Malcolm M. Moffat
Malcolm Moffat was the type of guy who chose to rotate among the three shifts at Timken Roller Bearing Co. so he could catch his kids' games and school events. A quiet, practical man, he found life's truest reward in providing for his family. Malcolm passed away on September 24, 2019 after years of declining health, at peace knowing he had given everything he had to his family, faith, hard work, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. He was 91.
Malcolm was born on July 17, 1928, in Amsterdam, Ohio, the son of Chris Cyner and Cecelia Anthus Moffat. Raised on a farm, he was the sixth of eight siblings, all of whom remained close. He served in the U.S. Army in Indiana and Germany from 1950-52, then came home to live with his sisters after his parents had both died at a young age. He went to work in the chemical lab for Timken, giving them everything he had for 37½ years. Best thing that ever happened to him? Meeting Ruth Shafer, the love of his life, at the Hikers Club meeting at the Canton YMCA in 1953. Married 64 happy years, they raised two children and were blessed with eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His beloved wife survives. Talk about a tough guy, Malcolm had quadruple bypass surgery 31 years ago. Doctors said he should hope for 15 good years. He showed them. A stroke two years ago took its toll, though he still got up and shaved every morning. It was important to him to always look his best.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, Ruth; two children – Kim Walsh and her husband, John, of Fredericktown, Ohio, and Chris Moffat and his wife, Anne, of Charlotte, N.C.; eight grandchildren – Katie Hamilton and her husband, Nathon Balka, of Fredericktown, Joe Walsh and his wife, Niki, of Fredericktown, Patrick Walsh of Fredericktown, Cecelia McGregor and her husband, Joe, of Fredericktown, Virginia Wallace and her husband, John, of Fayetteville, N.C., Sarah Moffat of Charlotte, N.C., William Edwards and his wife, Amanda, of Mobile, Ala., and Haydon Moffat of Charlotte, N.C.; and 13 great-grandchildren – Andrew Walsh, Cole Hamilton, Nicky Hamilton, Alex Balka, Alanna Walsh, Fiona Walsh, Ruth Walsh, Bailey McGregor, Joey McGregor, Malcolm McGregor and Teddy McGregor, all of Fredericktown, Tyler Balka of Houston, Texas, and John Wallace of Fayetteville, N.C. Of his seven siblings, only one survives, sister Ruth Bomestar of Canton. He is also survived by Ruth's brother, Richard Shafer of Canton, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored. He was preceded in death by siblings Leroy Moffat and his wife, Bertha, R.J. Moffat and his wife, Virginia, Jean Moffat Woodside and her husband, Bill, Gladys Moffat Harper and her husband, Russ, Anna Lee Moffat, and Jim Moffat and his wife, Foo (Margaret). He was also preceded in death by Ruth's brother, Robert Shafer, and his wife, Janet, and Richard's wife, Christine.
Calling hours are from 11am to 1 pm on Sunday, September 29 with a service to celebrate his life at 1:00 pm at Snyder Funeral Home, 33 E. College Street, Fredericktown Ohio. Immediately following the service, burial will be at Forest Cemetery. The family invites you to gather for a meal at a Taste of Country at 128 High Street in Fredericktown following the burial.
How much joy did he derive from bonding with his family to cheer on the Indians? Malcolm will be buried in a Cleveland Indians jersey. A gift in Malcolm's memory can be made to Knox County Humane Society, 400 Columbus Road, Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050. Malcolm's daughter, Kim, and her husband, John, provided patient, loving care after Malcolm and Ruth relocated to Mt. Vernon from North Canton to be closer to family. The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff at the Country Club Retirement Campus for the kind, loving care they provided Malcolm, often bringing a smile to his face. Deepest thanks, too, to the Capital City Hospice caregivers and the staff at the Living Center in Mt. Vernon. Special appreciation and thanks to Randi, Brittany, Veronica and Jeni for their loving care in Malcolm's final moments.
Life's truest rewards…..Back in the day, Malcolm was a longtime member of Greentown United Methodist Church and then Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton. He grew a huge garden that helped feed his family and friends through untold hours spent planting, weeding, harvesting, canning and preserving its bounty. His schedule allowed him to do most of the cooking, which Ruth (and the kids) gladly welcomed. He taught his family the value of hard word by example, not words. He had a kind heart and a great sense of humor. He was always quick to tease with his dry wit. He always made us smile. He was a great man. He was dearly loved and will be missed. Snyder Funeral Homes in Fredericktown is taking care of the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Snyder, (740) 694-4006
Published in The Repository on Sept. 27, 2019