MAMIE WILLIS IRVIN

Mamie Willis Irvin

went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019.

Mother Irvin is preceded in death by her husband Lenzo Irvin, SR; daughters, Celeste Irvin and Theresa Campbell. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Lenzo (Lorene) Irvin, Jr. of Fayetteville, Georgia, William (Madalyn) Irvin of Canton, Ohio, Bishop Gregory (Carmen) Irvin, Sr. of London, Ohio and Belinda Dean of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 30, 2019 at 12 noon, Greater Bethel Apostolic Church, 2335 15th St SW, Canton, OH 44706. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Gregory S. Irvin, Sr. will eulogize.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019
