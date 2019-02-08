Home

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Grace Cathedral Akron, 1055 Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44312 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Rev. Chris Machamer officiating. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Grace Cathedral - Bibles for Missions. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneral home.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2019
