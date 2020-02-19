|
|
Manuel "Tats" Nieto, Jr.
Age 92 of East Canton, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Bethany Nursing Home. He was born November 6, 1927 in Canton, the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Balcarcel) Nieto, Sr. Tats retired from the United States Postal Service and was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish as well as the Louisville Eagles #2374, Louisville VFW, Louisville American Legion Post 548 and the GRA. Tats was inducted into the Stark County Old Timers Fast Pitch and Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame as well as the Stark County Amateur Hall of Fame Basketball Official.
In addition to his parents, Tats was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Nieto; daughters, Barbara Nieto Boney and Mary Nieto. He is survived by a son, Manuel "Manny" (Janice) Nieto, III; grandchildren, Vince Nieto, Stephanie (Brian) Wheeland; great-grandson, Jacob Slish.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 11:00 in St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:50 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations in Tats memory may be made to a . Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020