Manuel Oteldino Fonte "Together Forever"
age 82 of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully from dementia on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at the Inn at Belden Village. After 42 years of marriage and 16 years apart, he is together again with his beloved wife Lila (Tabeling) Fonte. He was born in Portugal, to the late Isadore and Camila Fontes. He will be lovingly remembered by his three children, daughter Christine (Donald) Boron of Canton and their children Sarah, Rachel, Samuel, Mary, Hannah, Joseph, Thomas, and Daniel; Son Vincent (Kristine) Fonte of Copley and their children Alicia, Elizabeth, Vincent Jr., and Adam; and son Rodney (Samantha) Fonte of Jackson Township and their children Emma, Dylan, and Cala. He is also survived by his brother, Anthony Fonte of California and sister, Tillie (Thomas) Kinsley of Louisville: many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Manuel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved being with his family and he was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Eagles where he enjoyed dancing and playing cards. He retired from the USDA as a food inspector after 33 years of service. Upon his retirement, he worked part-time at Tam O'Shanter golf course. The family would like to give a heartfelt Thank you to Community Hospice and the Inn at Belden Village for their compassionate care for our dad, Manny.
Due to the present restrictions, there will be a private memorial service for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Manuel's name.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.