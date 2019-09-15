Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
People's Baptist Church
701 17th St. S.E.
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
People's Baptist Church
701 17th St. S.E.
MANZIE D. JOHNSON

MANZIE D. JOHNSON Obituary
Manzie D. Johnson

age 89, of Canton, OH, died peacefully on September 11, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. He was born in Lugoff, SC, to the late Manzie and Rebecca Johnson. He retired from Canton Mallable Iron Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all 14 of his siblings; and his grandson, Kevin L. Johnson.

Manzie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Ruth L. Johnson and their children: Thelma (Booker) Long, Barbara (Frank) Nash, Manzie E. (Joyce) Johnson, Willia (Gary) Gamble, Evelyn Johnson and Ralph

Johnson.

A Masonic Service will be held on Wednesday, September

18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at People's Baptist Church, 701 17th St. S.E. Burial will

follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church. Following the services, family and friends will be received at 2000 3rd Street S.E. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
