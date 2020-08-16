Marc Anthony Smith



age 43, of Salisbury, NC, went home to be with our Lord, on August 5, after a brief illness. He was born on June 12, 1977 in Canton Ohio to the late, Robert E Smith, and the late, Susan Merritt Smith.



He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Gladie Merritt, of Canton, and his paternal grandparents, Bob and Jo Smith of Canton, brother, Robert Matthew Smith (Angie) of NC, sisters Michelle (Brian) Foil, of NC, Elizabeth (Chris) of Maine. He leaves behind his aunt, Deborah Milbourne, uncles, Mark (Margaret) Merritt, Scott Merritt, all of Canton, Chris (Sue) Merritt of NC, Ron (Sue) Smith of Canton and Rick (Cheryl) Smith, NC, as well as numerous special cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Marc was a kind, caring, loving young man. Although he grew up in North Carolina, he also thought of Ohio as his home. He was devoted to his family; especially his mom, Susan, who recently passed away in October, 2019. Marc loved the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He enjoyed Nascar and collecting guns. Marc worked in the automotive industry for many years and had a passion for cars. He loved and cared deeply for children. He was the uncle everyone wanted. He was a survivor after enduring a tragic fire that burnt 72% of his body seven years ago. Marc is a testimony of answered prayer and God's mercy and grace as he persevered, and with strength and hope, overcame the challenges of numerous, painful surgeries and the emotional pain that went along. He was an amazing man who left us too soon. He is deeply loved and will be missed and remembered forever until we are one day reunited with him in heaven, our hope.



To honor Marc's wishes, there will be no services.



Any contributions can be made in Marc's memory to the amazing people at North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center, Burnett-Womack Bldg., Campus Box 7206, 160 Dental Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7206



