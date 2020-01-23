Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Precinct
430 Walnut Ave
NE Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Ballinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc P. Ballinger


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc P. Ballinger Obituary
Marc P. Ballinger

47, born March 12, 1972, passed away peacefully on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio and was a 1990 graduate of GlenOak High School. He resided in Damascus, Ohio in his beloved home for the last 20 years. Marc was a successful Mortgage Broker until he became dependent on dialysis. He never let his disability stop him from living a full life. He took great pride in watching his grass grow just to make perfect lines. He was an avid football fan with the Pittsburgh Steelers being his favorite team. He was a connoisseur of Dunkin Doughnuts coffee and all kinds of gummy bears. His greatest joy was being a Father and Paw Paw and loyal friend to many. He loved his fur babies, Lazz and Arrow

unconditionally.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Ballinger and maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Marie Ballinger of Alliance, Ohio; three aunts; two uncles and many cousins; longtime friend, Mike Haren and the Haren family; "his person" Michele Reed; son, David Reed; daughters, Logan Reed, Maura Reed, Taylor Reed and his precious grandbabies, Anna and Riley Reed. Marc will be missed by all, he was one of a kind and warrior beyond all measures.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, Jan. 27th from 6-9 p.m. at The Precinct, 430 Walnut Ave NE Canton, Ohio 44702. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -