Marc P. Ballinger
47, born March 12, 1972, passed away peacefully on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio and was a 1990 graduate of GlenOak High School. He resided in Damascus, Ohio in his beloved home for the last 20 years. Marc was a successful Mortgage Broker until he became dependent on dialysis. He never let his disability stop him from living a full life. He took great pride in watching his grass grow just to make perfect lines. He was an avid football fan with the Pittsburgh Steelers being his favorite team. He was a connoisseur of Dunkin Doughnuts coffee and all kinds of gummy bears. His greatest joy was being a Father and Paw Paw and loyal friend to many. He loved his fur babies, Lazz and Arrow
unconditionally.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Ballinger and maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Marie Ballinger of Alliance, Ohio; three aunts; two uncles and many cousins; longtime friend, Mike Haren and the Haren family; "his person" Michele Reed; son, David Reed; daughters, Logan Reed, Maura Reed, Taylor Reed and his precious grandbabies, Anna and Riley Reed. Marc will be missed by all, he was one of a kind and warrior beyond all measures.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Jan. 27th from 6-9 p.m. at The Precinct, 430 Walnut Ave NE Canton, Ohio 44702. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
