MARC WESLEY ROSE
Marc Wesley Rose

Friends and family will be received Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685, with one hour of visitation prior to the service on Wednesday.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow at Greentown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Marc's memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 330-733-6271

Published in The Repository on Jun. 1, 2020.
June 1, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
