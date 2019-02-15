Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Marcella Lamb
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Marcella Ann Lamb 1952-2019

age 66, of Columbus formerly of Minerva, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Westminster-Thurber Community in Columbus. She was born in Canton on June 18, 1952 to the late James and Marjorie (Raja) Lamb. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1970, received her Bachelor's in Music Education in 1973 and a Master's in Music Education in 1979 from Bowling Green State University. She taught Elementary Music and Choir at the Hartville Elementary School for over 20 years. She had been a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church and the Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church in Homeworth. She loved to swim, play bridge and was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan.

She is survived by her two sons, Ryan (Andrea) Crawford of Columbus, Matthew Crawford of Columbus; a sister, Bonnie (Ken) Ott of Kettering; two brothers, Walter (Margarete) Lamb of Easton, PA, Douglas (Paula) Lamb of Landsdale, PA.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Sawyer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfunealhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2019
