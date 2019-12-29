|
Marcella Martell
64, of Randolph, passed away on December 22, 2019. Marcella was born on December 7, 1955. She attended Kent State University earning a master's degree in Nutrition. She spent the majority of her career working for Aultman Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years Joe Martell, sons Raymond and Benjamin Martell, grandchildren Natalie, Henry, Charlie, and Albert Martell. Her brother Lynn Whittlesey (Linda). She was preceded in death by her sister Gayle, parents, Raymond and Deloris.
Friends and family will be received Friday January 3, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Thomas S. Acker, SJ at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 2483 Waterloo Rd. Mogadore, Ohio 44260. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Bissler & Sons, 330-673-5857
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019