|
|
Marcella Mary Tokos
Age 80 of Malvern passed peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. She was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Malvern to Harold and Clara (Singer) Reed. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern and graduated from Malvern High School in 1956. Marcella will be remembered as a warm, generous, and thoughtful person to all. Her family was the light of her world.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Tokos who died in 2016. She is survived by two daughters, Michele Tokos of Massillon, Cindy Foster (Leslie) of Malvern; two sons, Thomas (Tammy) Tokos of Paris, Scott Tokos of Malvern and grandchildren, Tristin (Kyle) Kelly, Tyler Tokos and Brandon Foster; brother, Robert (Martha) Reed of Malvern; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Gail Tokos of Malvern, sister-in-law, Delores Ramey of Louisville, and sister-in-law, Mona Tokos of Malvern.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern with Father Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services AT THE CHURCH. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home,
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019